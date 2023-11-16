The Calgary Flames, Nazem Kadri included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kadri are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kadri has averaged 17:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Kadri has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kadri has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

In five of 15 games this season, Kadri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kadri has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 9 Points 4 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.