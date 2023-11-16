The NHL has four games on its Wednesday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 14 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Rantanen's stats: 10 goals in 14 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 McDavid's stats: 3 goals in 12 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Draisaitl's stats: 6 goals in 14 games

Sebastian Aho (Hurricanes) +140 to score

Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Aho's stats: 4 goals in 12 games

Zach Hyman (Oilers) +145 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Hyman's stats: 8 goals in 14 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +150 to score

Canucks vs. Islanders

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Pettersson's stats: 7 goals in 15 games

Evander Kane (Oilers) +165 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Kane's stats: 4 goals in 14 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +175 to score

Canucks vs. Islanders

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Boeser's stats: 12 goals in 15 games

Jaden Schwartz (Kraken) +195 to score

Kraken vs. Oilers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15 Schwartz's stats: 8 goals in 16 games

