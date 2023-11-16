In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Nick DeSimone to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nick DeSimone score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

DeSimone stats and insights

DeSimone is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

DeSimone has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

