For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nikita Zadorov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nikita Zadorov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadorov stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Zadorov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.

Zadorov has no points on the power play.

Zadorov averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Zadorov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:30 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:33 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:15 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:25 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:19 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:16 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

