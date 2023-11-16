Will Noah Dobson light the lamp when the New York Islanders take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in five of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:25 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 27:42 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.