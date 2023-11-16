The New York Islanders, with Noah Dobson, will be in action Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. If you're considering a bet on Dobson against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 24:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

Dobson has a goal in five of 15 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Dobson has a point in 10 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

Dobson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

Dobson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 60 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 15 Games 2 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

