The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Hanifin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Hanifin vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hanifin has averaged 22:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

In two of 15 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 15 games this season, Hanifin has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hanifin has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Hanifin hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+34) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 15 Games 4 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.