Ondrej Palat will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New Jersey Devils face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. If you'd like to wager on Palat's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ondrej Palat vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Palat has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 14:58 on the ice per game.

Palat has yet to score a goal this year through 14 games played.

Palat has a point in five games this year through 14 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Palat has an assist in five of 14 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Palat hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Palat having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

