Will Philipp Kurashev Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Philipp Kurashev a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Kurashev stats and insights
- Kurashev has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
