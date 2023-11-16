Can we expect Pierre Engvall finding the back of the net when the New York Islanders face off with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

  • Engvall has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Engvall averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:49 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:07 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 7-4

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

