Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 16?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- Andersson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
