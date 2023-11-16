For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Rasmus Andersson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

Andersson has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:52 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

