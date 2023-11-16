Rasmus Andersson will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks play at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Prop bets for Andersson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.

Andersson has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 11 games this season, Andersson has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Andersson has an assist in four of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Andersson Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 36 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+34) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 11 Games 4 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

