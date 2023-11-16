On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the St. Louis Blues. Is Ryan Carpenter going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

Carpenter is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

