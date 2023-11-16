For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan Pulock a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.

Pulock has no points on the power play.

Pulock averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:27 Away L 4-1 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 26:32 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:44 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:43 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:51 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

