Can we count on Scott Mayfield lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

  • Mayfield is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
  • Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:17 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:21 Away W 3-0
10/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:47 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

