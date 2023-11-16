Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 16?
When the New York Islanders square off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
