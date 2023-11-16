When the New York Islanders square off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:19 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 12:46 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:41 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:49 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

