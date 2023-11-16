Will Seth Jones Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 16?
Can we anticipate Seth Jones scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Seth Jones score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 59 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|25:43
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|31:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|26:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:46
|Away
|L 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|29:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|23:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|26:49
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|27:57
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.