The New Jersey Devils, Timo Meier included, will face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Meier in the Devils-Penguins game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Timo Meier vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Meier has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -12.

Meier has a goal in five games this year through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Meier has registered a point in a game nine times this season over 14 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Meier has an assist in five of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Meier hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Meier has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Meier Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 37 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 3 11 Points 2 5 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.