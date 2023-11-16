The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Tomas Hertl find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

On the power play, Hertl has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Hertl's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.0 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:33 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

