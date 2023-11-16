Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Tomas Hertl find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- On the power play, Hertl has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- Hertl's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.0 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|21:49
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-0
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
