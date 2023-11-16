Tomas Hertl will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Hertl interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tomas Hertl vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

Hertl's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:51 per game on the ice, is -13.

Hertl has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 16 games this season, Hertl has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hertl has had an assist in a game six times this year over 16 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hertl has an implied probability of 67.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Hertl Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 3 11 Points 2 3 Goals 2 8 Assists 0

