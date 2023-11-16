Will Ty Emberson Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 16?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ty Emberson a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Emberson stats and insights
- Emberson is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Emberson has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Emberson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|21:15
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:12
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
