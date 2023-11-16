The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Toffoli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Toffoli stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play, Toffoli has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:17 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 18:02 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 18:38 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.