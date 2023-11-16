Tyler Toffoli will be in action when the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Toffoli against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In five of 14 games this year Toffoli has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Toffoli has a point in nine games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In six of 14 games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 37 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's sixth-best goal differential at +14.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 14 Games 2 14 Points 0 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

