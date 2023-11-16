Should you wager on William Eklund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blues yet this season.

Eklund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Eklund averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:10 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-0

Sharks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

