The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund among them, meet the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. There are prop bets for Eklund available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

William Eklund vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Eklund has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

Eklund has a goal in two of 16 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in five of 16 games this season, Eklund has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Eklund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 16 games played.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Eklund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 16 Games 1 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.