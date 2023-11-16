The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Wyatt Kaiser find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Wyatt Kaiser score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaiser stats and insights

  • Kaiser is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Kaiser has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 59 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.8 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kaiser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 4-3
11/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:28 Away W 5-3
11/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 5-2
10/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:54 Away L 8-1
10/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 3-0
10/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 5-3
10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:36 Away L 4-0
10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

