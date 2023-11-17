On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Alex Tuch going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Tuch stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Tuch has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Tuch recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 20:21 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 21:38 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:15 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:50 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:26 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:28 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

