The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Tuch? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Tuch vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is -3.

Tuch has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Tuch has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Tuch hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tuch Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 13 Games 2 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

