Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Jets - November 17
The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Tuch? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Alex Tuch vs. Jets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 14:57 per game on the ice, is -3.
- Tuch has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In seven of 13 games this year, Tuch has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.
- The implied probability is 57.1% that Tuch hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Tuch Stats vs. the Jets
- On defense, the Jets are conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- The team's +6 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Winnipeg
|13
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|1
|4
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
