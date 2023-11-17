Will Auston Matthews Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 17?
Will Auston Matthews light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Auston Matthews score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Matthews stats and insights
- Matthews has scored in six of 15 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Matthews has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- On defense, the Red Wings are conceding 54 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Matthews recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:28
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:03
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|3
|2
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|3
|3
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:37
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:51
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.