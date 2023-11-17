Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Detroit Red Wings at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Matthews' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Matthews has averaged 21:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

In six of 15 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in nine games this year (out of 15), including multiple points six times.

In six of 15 games this year, Matthews has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Matthews goes over his points over/under is 37%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Matthews going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 4 19 Points 4 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.