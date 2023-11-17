Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
One game on Friday's college basketball schedule features a Big Ten team, the matchup between the Murray State Racers and the Indiana Hoosiers.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Murray State Racers at Indiana Hoosiers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|B1G+
