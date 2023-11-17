The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) host the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) after losing four home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The point total is 235.5 for the matchup.

Bucks vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -7.5 235.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in seven of 11 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average point total of 234.7 in its contests this year, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks have only covered the spread twice in 11 opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 11 games this season and won seven (63.6%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Bucks vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 7 63.6% 117 232 117.7 239.6 229.3 Hornets 7 70% 115 232 121.9 239.6 231.4

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

Milwaukee has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in six games at home, and it has covered one time in five games on the road.

The 117 points per game the Bucks average are just 4.9 fewer points than the Hornets allow (121.9).

When Milwaukee totals more than 121.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bucks vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bucks and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 2-9 1-2 7-4 Hornets 5-5 1-1 7-3

Bucks vs. Hornets Point Insights

Bucks Hornets 117 Points Scored (PG) 115 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-3 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 121.9 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

