The Charlotte Hornets (3-7) and the Milwaukee Bucks (7-4) are scheduled to play on Friday at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Terry Rozier and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSWI

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks topped the Raptors on Wednesday, 128-112. Damian Lillard scored a team-high 37 points (and chipped in 13 assists and four boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 37 4 13 2 0 4 Malik Beasley 30 4 0 1 0 8 Bobby Portis 18 7 0 0 2 2

Bucks vs Hornets Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

Lillard chips in with 22.5 points per game, plus 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Bucks get 11.5 points per game from Malik Beasley, plus 4.0 boards and 2.0 assists.

Bobby Portis' averages for the season are 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, making 55.6% of his shots from the field.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

