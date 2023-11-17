On Friday at 2:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Calle Jarnkrok going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Calle Jarnkrok score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarnkrok stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Jarnkrok has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Jarnkrok's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Jarnkrok recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:02 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:40 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:38 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 17:11 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:04 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2023 Stars 1 0 1 16:07 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

