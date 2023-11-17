Casey Mittelstadt will be among those on the ice Friday when his Buffalo Sabres face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Mittelstadt's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 17:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Mittelstadt has a goal in three of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Mittelstadt has a point in nine games this year (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Mittelstadt has an assist in eight of 16 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 2 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

