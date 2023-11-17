Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 17?
Will Connor Clifton score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres play the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Clifton has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|4:28
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 3-1
Sabres vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
