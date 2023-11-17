The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) battle the Rider Broncs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Duquesne vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duquesne Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents knocked down.
  • In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
  • The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.
  • Last year, the Dukes averaged 7.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
  • When Duquesne scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 18-4.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
  • Last season, Rider had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
  • The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.
  • The Broncs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).
  • Rider went 16-6 last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison

  • Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged in road games (73.8).
  • The Dukes surrendered 66.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than away from home (9.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

  • Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 away.
  • The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Rider knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall
11/13/2023 Stony Brook W 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/15/2023 Princeton L 70-67 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 Rider - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/22/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UC Irvine - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Immaculata W 113-67 Alumni Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Marquette L 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/13/2023 @ Nebraska L 64-50 Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
11/20/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena
11/28/2023 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center

