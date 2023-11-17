How to Watch Duquesne vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) battle the Rider Broncs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Duquesne vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Duquesne Stats Insights
- Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents knocked down.
- In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.
- The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.
- Last year, the Dukes averaged 7.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).
- When Duquesne scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 18-4.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.
- Last season, Rider had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.
- The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.
- The Broncs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).
- Rider went 16-6 last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
Duquesne Home & Away Comparison
- Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged in road games (73.8).
- The Dukes surrendered 66.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
- At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than away from home (9.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (36.2%).
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 away.
- The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Rider knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Duquesne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 90-72
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/13/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 85-63
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/15/2023
|Princeton
|L 70-67
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Rider
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/22/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 64-50
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.