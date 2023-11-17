The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) battle the Rider Broncs (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Duquesne vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh

SportsNet Pittsburgh Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Duquesne Stats Insights

Last season, the Dukes had a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Broncs' opponents knocked down.

In games Duquesne shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-4 overall.

The Dukes were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Broncs ranked 114th.

Last year, the Dukes averaged 7.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Broncs allowed (67.6).

When Duquesne scored more than 67.6 points last season, it went 18-4.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Dukes averaged.

Last season, Rider had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.6% from the field.

The Broncs were the 114th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Dukes finished 19th.

The Broncs averaged just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).

Rider went 16-6 last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

Duquesne Home & Away Comparison

Duquesne posted 75.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged in road games (73.8).

The Dukes surrendered 66.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.

At home, Duquesne sunk 0.6 fewer treys per game (8.7) than away from home (9.3). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Rider Home & Away Comparison

Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 away.

The Broncs allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (67.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Rider knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duquesne Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-72 Navy Alumni Hall 11/13/2023 Stony Brook W 85-63 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/15/2023 Princeton L 70-67 UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/17/2023 Rider - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse 11/22/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 11/29/2023 UC Irvine - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Rider Upcoming Schedule