Friday's contest between the Duquesne Dukes (3-1) and the Rider Broncs (1-2) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-64 and heavily favors Duquesne to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Duquesne vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Duquesne vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 80, Rider 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Duquesne vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-15.4)

Duquesne (-15.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.9

Duquesne Performance Insights

Last year, Duquesne was 98th in the nation offensively (74.9 points scored per game) and 217th defensively (71.3 points conceded).

Last year, the Dukes were 114th in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 314th in rebounds conceded (33.5).

Duquesne was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

The Dukes were the 25th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.2 per game) and 53rd in 3-point percentage (36.6%) last year.

Duquesne was 128th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.8 per game) and 274th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.2%) last season.

The Dukes took 59.7% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.3% of the Dukes' buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.7% were 3-pointers.

Rider Performance Insights

Rider put up 70.2 points per game (209th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.6 points per contest (99th-ranked).

The Broncs grabbed 32.7 boards per game (114th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 29.0 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Last year Rider ranked 307th in college basketball in assists, putting up 11.4 per game.

The Broncs were 61st in the country with 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 317th with 10.3 forced turnovers per game.

The Broncs found it difficult to rack up threes, ranking 10th-worst in college basketball with 5.0 threes made per game. They ranked 227th with a 33.3% shooting percentage from downtown last season.

Last season Rider allowed 8.3 treys per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.6% (292nd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

In terms of shot breakdown, Rider took 74.2% two-pointers (accounting for 81.1% of the team's buckets) and 25.8% three-pointers (18.9%).

