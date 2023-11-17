Duquesne vs. Rider November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) will meet the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Duquesne vs. Rider Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)
- Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rider Top Players (2022-23)
- Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duquesne vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Rider AVG
|Rider Rank
|98th
|74.9
|Points Scored
|70.2
|209th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|99th
|114th
|32.7
|Rebounds
|32.7
|114th
|19th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|25th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|5.0
|349th
|40th
|15.2
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.