The Duquesne Dukes (1-0) will meet the Rider Broncs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Duquesne vs. Rider Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duquesne Top Players (2022-23)

Dae Dae Grant: 15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jimmy Clark III: 12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Reece: 9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tre Williams: 6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Austin Rotroff: 5.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rider Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Murray Jr.: 15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mervin James: 12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Powell: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson: 6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Allen Betrand: 6.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duquesne vs. Rider Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Rider AVG Rider Rank 98th 74.9 Points Scored 70.2 209th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 67.6 99th 114th 32.7 Rebounds 32.7 114th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 25th 9.2 3pt Made 5.0 349th 40th 15.2 Assists 11.4 307th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.