Duquesne vs. Rider: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) host the Rider Broncs (1-2) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Duquesne vs. Rider Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duquesne vs Rider Betting Records & Stats
- The Dukes were 17-16-0 against the spread last season.
- Rider put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.
Duquesne vs. Rider Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duquesne
|74.9
|145.1
|71.3
|138.9
|144
|Rider
|70.2
|145.1
|67.6
|138.9
|136.1
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Duquesne vs Rider Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Dukes averaged were 7.3 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).
- Duquesne went 16-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
- The Broncs scored just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).
- Rider went 8-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Duquesne vs. Rider Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duquesne
|17-16-0
|18-15-0
|Rider
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
Duquesne vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duquesne
|Rider
|16-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|3-7
|Away Record
|7-6
|11-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-3-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.5
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.8
|8-12-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.