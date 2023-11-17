The Duquesne Dukes (3-1) host the Rider Broncs (1-2) at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Duquesne vs. Rider Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Duquesne vs Rider Betting Records & Stats

The Dukes were 17-16-0 against the spread last season.

Rider put together a 14-15-0 record against the spread last year.

Duquesne vs. Rider Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duquesne 74.9 145.1 71.3 138.9 144 Rider 70.2 145.1 67.6 138.9 136.1

Additional Duquesne vs Rider Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Dukes averaged were 7.3 more points than the Broncs gave up (67.6).

Duquesne went 16-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

The Broncs scored just 1.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Dukes gave up (71.3).

Rider went 8-3 against the spread and 7-5 overall when it scored more than 71.3 points last season.

Duquesne vs. Rider Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duquesne 17-16-0 18-15-0 Rider 14-15-0 14-15-0

Duquesne vs. Rider Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duquesne Rider 16-4 Home Record 8-5 3-7 Away Record 7-6 11-9-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-3-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.8 8-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

