The Buffalo Sabres, with Dylan Cozens, will be in action Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Does a bet on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens has averaged 13:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Cozens has a goal in three of 14 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 14 games this year, Cozens has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Cozens has an implied probability of 51.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Cozens having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 14 Games 2 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

