Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 17?
When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.