When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Erik Johnson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

