Will Jake McCabe score a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

McCabe has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 10/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1 10/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 7-4 10/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:27 Home W 6-5 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.