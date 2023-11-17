Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 17?
Will Jeff Skinner find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- Skinner has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Skinner averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|2
|0
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
