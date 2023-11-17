Will Jeff Skinner find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

Skinner has scored in six of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Jets yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skinner averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.7%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 15:36 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:09 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 2 2 0 17:35 Away W 6-4

Sabres vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

