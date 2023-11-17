Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Prop bets for Skinner in that upcoming Sabres-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jeff Skinner vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner has averaged 17:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

Skinner has scored a goal in six of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In nine of 16 games this season, Skinner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 16 games this season, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Skinner's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Skinner Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 16 Games 2 13 Points 2 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

