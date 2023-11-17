For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is John Klingberg a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Klingberg stats and insights

  • Klingberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
  • Klingberg has picked up two assists on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Klingberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:57 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:25 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:41 Away W 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

