Will John Klingberg Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 17?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 2:00 PM ET, is John Klingberg a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Klingberg score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Klingberg stats and insights
- Klingberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Klingberg has picked up two assists on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Klingberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:04
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|23:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.