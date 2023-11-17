The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will John Tavares find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

  • Tavares has scored in six of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 54 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:45 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:09 Home W 5-4 SO
11/8/2023 Senators 2 0 2 16:15 Home L 6-3
11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:53 Home W 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 6-4
11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-2 SO
10/31/2023 Kings 1 1 0 19:25 Home L 4-1
10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 3-2 OT
10/26/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:33 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:43 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

