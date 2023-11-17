The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, will be in action Friday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to assist you.

John Tavares vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

Tavares has averaged 18:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Tavares has a goal in six games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Tavares has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 15 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares has an implied probability of 62.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 54 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 15 Games 4 16 Points 5 6 Goals 3 10 Assists 2

