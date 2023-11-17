Will Jordan Greenway Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 17?
In the upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Jordan Greenway to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Greenway stats and insights
- Greenway has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Greenway has zero points on the power play.
- Greenway's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Greenway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:31
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|17:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:36
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 6-4
Sabres vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
