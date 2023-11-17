The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (6-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 235.5.

Kings vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN, CW35, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -6.5 235.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 235.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 228.6 points, 6.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has been the favorite in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
  • Sacramento has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Kings.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played five games this season that have had more than 235.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for San Antonio's games this season is 234.7 points, 0.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 4-7-0 this year.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win two times (20%) in those contests.
  • San Antonio has a record of 2-5 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kings vs Spurs Additional Info

Kings vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 5 50% 114.6 225.2 114 238.1 229.1
Spurs 5 45.5% 110.6 225.2 124.1 238.1 228.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (60%). It has covered three times in five games when playing at home and three times in five games on the road.
  • The Kings put up 114.6 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 124.1 the Spurs allow.
  • Sacramento is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 124.1 points.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (2-3-0) than away (2-4-0).
  • The Spurs' 110.6 points per game are just 3.4 fewer points than the 114 the Kings give up.
  • San Antonio is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 114 points.

Kings vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Kings and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 6-4 0-1 5-5
Spurs 4-7 3-4 9-2

Kings vs. Spurs Point Insights

Kings Spurs
114.6
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
4-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
4-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
114
Points Allowed (PG)
 124.1
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-0

